Ann Skelton Pitts

Virginia Ann Sanders Pitts, age 66 years, passed into eternity Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born March 30, 1953 to Early Benson Sanders and Mary Helen Motes Sanders. Ann cared most about her family. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth C. Pitts; aunts, Dorothy ("Dot") Easterling and Leona Sanders; brothers, Jimmy (Sandra) Sanders and Arlen (Caryn) Holcomb; first cousins, Donna (Clyde) McDowell and LTC Ret. Clay Easterling; sons, Steven Sanders (Blair) Skelton, Samuel Elias (Samantha) Skelton; Richard (Adrienne) Pitts; and Kenny Pitts; beloved grandchildren, Jackson Skelton, Grady Skelton, Hunter Skelton, and Ryan Pitts. She was preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother, Evelyn Holcomb Sanders; and her uncles, Don Sanders, Col. Ret. Jerry Easterling, Clyde Motes, Marvin Motes; and aunts: Cortez Motes, and Elizabeth Ayers.

Ann was a longtime member of - and had great affection for - the community of believers at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. She previously served there as Director of Music, G.A. Leader, Pianist, and Children's Sunday School Teacher.

She cared deeply about her community and education. After graduating with a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia, where she was a proud member of the Georgettes, she went on to pursue subsequent graduate degrees in the field of Education, including a graduate degree from Clemson University. Ann was a lifelong educator, herself, teaching primarily in Hart County, although she taught for stints, as well, in Elbert and Barrow Counties. She had profound care and compassion for students, especially those growing up in difficult (especially single parent) situations, as Ann had experienced the death of her mother at a young age.

Beyond her family, community, and students, she had profound appreciation for art. Ann had been proudly involved in the Hart County Community Theater for at least the last 40 years. There, she served on the board of directors, participated in countless productions as cast member, and directed numerous productions, including those of Annie Get Your Gun and The Will Rogers Follies.

She was the founder and longtime director of the drama club at Hart County Middle School, where she helped many young people find an outlet for their artistic voices. She also founded and directed the Hartwell Dance Academy.

Above all, Ann cared deeply about others, continuously sacrificing her own interests. She is loved by many and will be missed by many.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church sanctuary. Other times the family will be at their respective homes.

Services for Ann Pitts will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church Cemetery.

Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 2973 Mt. Olivet Road, Hartwell, GA 30643, or the Hart County Community Theater, P.O. Box 55, Hartwell, GA 30643.

