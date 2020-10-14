Body

Ann Sequerth

Mrs. Ann Gleason Sequerth, 88, of the Rock Springs Community, Lavonia, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home.

Born on January 17, 1932 in Brooklyn, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late J. Philip Gleason and Elinore McMahon Gleason. Mrs. Sequerth graduated from Cornell University with a BA in Childhood Development, and was a former school teacher and homemaker. She was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Hartwell where she was a choir member.

Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Robert "Bob" Sequerth of Lavonia; six children: John Sequerth of Roswell, Ga., Mark Sequerth of Pflugerville, Texas, Catherine (Harvey) Meyer of Dunwoody, Ga., Richard (Kathryn) Sequerth of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., Martha (Ronald) Olsen of Johns Creek, Ga., and David (Nora) Sequerth of Savannah, Ga.; and 11 grandchildren, who were the light of her life. Mrs. Sequerth is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Mary Patricia Kerwick and her youngest son, Michael P. Sequerth.

Because of the current conditions concerning the health and well-being of our community, the family will not be having a formal visitation. They ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks. A memorial service celebrating Mrs. Sequerth's life will be held at a later date at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.

A family graveside service was held Tuesday, October 20, at the Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs, Ga., with Deacon Barry Phillips officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady's Circle, c/o Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 1009 Benson St., Hartwell GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.