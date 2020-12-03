Althea Bishop

Althea Bishop, 97, of Tarpon Springs, Fla., died Nov. 5, 2020.

She was born April 11, 1923, in Riverhead, N.Y., the daughter of the late Harold Anthony Shanahan and the late Lottie Belle Benjamin. She was married to the late Richard Douglas Bishop on March 3, 1944, in New York. She worked at Black Diamond Company in New York City, N.Y. and the probation department in Hauppauge, N.Y.

She is survived by two sons: Richard D. Bishop II of Tarpon Springs, Fla. and William Bishop (Candace) of Woodstock, Ga.; and two daughters: Barbara Backus (Ray) of Palm Harbor, Fla. and Mary Bishop of Bridgehampton, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Courtney Parent, Richard D. Bishop II, David Backus, Timothy Backus, Anthony Kertatos and Jesse Kertatos; and four great-grandchildren, Syniva, Nolan, Kyle and Athens.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, P.O. Box 5004, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5004.