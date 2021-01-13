Body

Allie Dorsey

Allie Ruth Dorsey, 84, died December 25, 2020. She was born on March 30, 1936, in Hartwell, Ga., to the late William Harold Lewis and Charley Temple.

She is survived by her son, Al and Sandra Medeiros of Sharpsburg; daughter, Julie and Pat O'Dell of Newnan, and son Joey and Darlene Medeiros of Sharpsburg; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sister Margaret Miller of Greensboro, Ga.

A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City - www.mowells.com