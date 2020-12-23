Body

Allan McGarity

Allan Eaves McGarity, 84, of Brookside Drive, Elberton, died peacefully on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with his family at this side. He had suffered a major stroke earlier in the day on Saturday.

A native and lifelong resident of Elberton, Mr. McGarity was born on September 4, 1936, the youngest of two sons of the late Thomas Glenn McGarity, Sr. and Hattie Lee Eaves McGarity. He was a graduate of Elberton High School, attended Emory at Oxford, and graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelors in Business Administration. Allan joined the family business, Harmony Blue Granite Company, and eventually retired as President.

Mr. McGarity served as Director of American Monument Association from 1975-1976, President of Elberton Granite Association for the terms 1976-77 and 1985-86, and Divison Director of Monument Builders of North America from 1980-1992. He was also a member of the Elberton Rotary Club as well as the First United Methodist Church of Elberton where he served on many committees.

Allan was a pilot, an avid tennis player, and later enjoyed playing pickleball. He loved traveling, snow skiing, trout fishing, and attending Indy Car Racing. Above all, his favorite thing to do was be "Granddaddy" to his favorite granddaughter, Allison.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Anita Gorman McGarity; one son, Michael Allan McGarity and his wife Lisa; and granddaughter and the apple of his eye, Allison Michelle McGarity, all of Elberton.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Glenn McGarity, Jr.

A crypt side service was held at the McGarity Mausoleum in Elmhurst Cemetery on Tuesday, December 22, with the Rev. Jim McCollough officiating.

Contributions may be made in his memory to First United Methodist Church of Elberton, 132 E. Church Street, Elberton, GA 30635.

