Alice Risner, 69, of Hartwell, died Feb. 22, 2021. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home in Hartwell. Other times the family will be at the home of Sallie Holmes, 80 Baker St., Hartwell. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Reed Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.