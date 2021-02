Body

Alice Boman, 82, of Hartwell, died Feb. 22, 2021. She will lie in state at the Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell from 9 a.m. to noon Friday for anyone to come by and pay their respects. Other times the family will be at the home. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at the Hartwell First United Methodist Church.