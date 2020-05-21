Alice Adams

Body



Alice Vernon Ayers Vickery Adams, age 97, of Rockledge, Fla., died in Ocala, Fla., under Hospice Care on May 15, 2020.

Alice was born on December 14, 1922, the first of four children of Raymond Jackson Ayers and Dessie Mae Hall Ayers of Hart County in the Mt. Hebron community. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters: Dixie Louise Ayers Trammell (Ralph), Georgia Ann Ayers Pohlman (Gene); brother, Raymond Douglas Ayers; husbands: Thurston Hubert Vickery, Sr., James Wesley Adams; son, Thurston Hubert Vickery, Jr. She is survived by sons: Charles Jerald Vickery (Ramona) of Anderson, S.C., Kenneth Vernon Vickery (Grace) of Ocklawaha, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Erika Stock Vickery of Rockledge, Fla.; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren.

Alice, known in Hartwell as Vernon, graduated from the Hartwell High School, married Thurston, birthed three sons, worked at Gallant Belk, the 8 O'clock Grocery and the White Way Laundry. She was an active member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church. After her divorce from Thurston, she moved to Anderson, in 1957 taking her three boys with her. She became an active member of Central Baptist Church. Alice worked in the mills grading cloth, making parts in Singer Manufacturing, Harrells Men's Store, and Palmetto State Life Insurance where she became the first Million Dollar Club member in their office.

In 1965 Alice moved to Eau Gallie, Fla., and worked with a moving company before returning to the insurance business with National Standard. She married Jimmy Adams and moved to Rockledge, Fla. They became active members of Rockledge United Methodist Church. Later they opened their Cocoa Bird Farm selling chickens, parakeets, doves, parrots, exotic birds and other animals. They leased out the farm after Jimmy had a heart attack. Following his death in 1984, she lived alone in her two story house. When her son Hubert died in Rockledge after living a productive life for 28 years following a major heart attack, she decided to move nearer her youngest son in July 2019. She lived in an apartment in Brookdale Assisted Living in Ocala until 2020. After several visits to the hospital and rehab, she entered long term care before Hospice started caring for her.

Alice returned to her spiritual home on May 15 to a great welcome home celebration with all those who preceded her in death. She has laid aside the cares of this world and now enjoys pure joy with God.