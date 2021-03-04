Body

Alfred Sims

Alfred Jerome Sims, 86, of Hartwell, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021 at his home with family by his side.

He was born on September 6, 1934 in Atlanta, to the late Alfred Jerome Sims and Esther McGee Sims. He obtained a bachelors degree from Georgia Tech. Mr. Sims proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by a daughter, Christina and David Chicaguala of Brooklyn, N.Y.; sons, Paul J. Sims and Alan T. Sims of Hartwell; sister, Peggy and brother-in-law, Larry Rary of Winder; two grandchildren, Rachel Danielle and Jacquolyn Marie Chicaguala.

At his request, he was cremated and no formal services will be held.

Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell will be serving the family of Mr. Sims.

An online guest registry is available by visiting www.coileandhallfd.com.