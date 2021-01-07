Body

Al Sopp

Allison Eugene "Al" Sopp, age 81, of Lavonia, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at AnMed Health in Anderson, S.C.

Born September 11, 1939, in Erie, Pa., he was the son of the late Gustav and Irene (Bentley) Sopp. He retired from Ace Hardware Corporation as a paint sales representative. He was of the Lutheran faith. Mr. Sopp was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed spending time at the family hunting property with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James "Jim" Sopp; and sister, Betty Williamson.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Mariacher) Sopp; children and spouses: Lynn and Steve Hause, Anne and Tony Kouris, Lauren Johnston, and Matthew and Katherine Sopp; brother, Edwin Sopp; and grandchildren: Devon Cook, Alexandra Kouris, Byron Kouris, Ronald Tollenaar IV, Megan Hightower, Strider Johnston, Parker Sopp, and Bennett Sopp.

The family will receive friends and relatives Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. In accordance with Mr. Sopp's request, cremation will follow the visitation. Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org.) or the American Heart Association (www.heart.org).

Those in attendance are reminded to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and all public health guidelines. To sign the online guest register and leave personal condolences to the family, please visit stricklandfh.com.

Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements.