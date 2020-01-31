Nursing students become CNAs

Body

Students in the health care science pathway at the Hart College and Career Academy are not only preparing for the future, but for starting a career while still in high school.

Several students became Certified Nursing Assistants this past semester. However, this long process began three semesters ago. First, students had to take three courses, in which they had to have to have perfect attendance and an 85 grade point average. They also had to get clinical time at Hart Care Center. Only after 89 hours of class, 21 hours of lab and 24 hours of clinical time, are the students allowed to take the CNA state exam.

“It’s a good foundational class. It teaches them basic nursing skills,” healthcare science teacher Natasha Osborne said. “They do a lot of bedside care and meeting basic needs of our residents at the nursing home.”

