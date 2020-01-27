New Bowersville mayor, council members sworn in

Body

Bowersville has a new mayor, two new town council members and a new public comment policy.

Mayor Pruitt Manley and council members Melissa Holloway and Ted Yeargin all took their oaths of office at the Bowersville Community Center on Jan. 16, the town’s first regular meeting of 2020.

Manley said he appreciated family and friends being there for the swearing-in ceremony and that he appreciated the support of county commissioners Marshall Sayer and Joey Dorsey, who were at the meeting.

Holloway was voted in by the council as Mayor Pro Tem.

The council voted to approve a new public comment policy at the meeting. The town’s public comment policy was the subject of ire late in 2019. Several residents complained it was too restrictive and made commenting on matters before the council difficult because speakers had to sign up in the weeks prior to the meeting.

