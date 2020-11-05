ZETA SPARES HART

Subhead Tropical storm leaves county mostly unscathed

Sunshot by Michael Hall - A Hart County road crew clears a large tree that fell across Payne’s Creek Road on Oct. 29 after Tropical Storm Zeta passed through the area.

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - The steeple at Shoal Creek Baptist Church in Hart County was blown over by gusty winds from Tropical Storm Zeta.

Tropical Storm Zeta blew through Hart County last week bringing with it gusty winds and rain, but ultimately left Hartwell relatively unscathed compared to nearby counties. “I’d say it was a near…