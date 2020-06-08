What's on the ballot?

Body

REPUBLICAN

GENERAL PRIMARY

For United States Senate

(Vote for One)

• David A. Perdue

(Incumbent)

For Public Service

Commissioner

(To Succeed Jason Shaw)

(Vote for One)

• Jason Shaw

(Incumbent)

For Public Service

Commissioner

(To Succeed Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr.)

(Vote for One)

• Lauren Bubba

McDonald, Jr.

(Incumbent)

For U.S. Representative in 117th Congress From the 9th Congressional District of Georgia

(Vote for One)

• Michael Boggus

• Paul Broun

• Andrew Clyde

• Matt Gurtler

• Maria Strickland

• Kevin Tanner

• Ethan Underwood

• Kellie Weeks

• John K. Wilkinson

For State Senator From

24th District

(Vote for One)

• Lee Anderson

(Incumbent)

For State Representative

In the General Assembly From 32nd District

(Vote for One)

• Alan Powell

(Incumbent)

For District Attorney of the

Northern Judicial Circuit

(Vote for One)

• Parks White

(Incumbent)

For Clerk of Superior Court

(Vote for One)

• H. Frankie Gray

(Incumbent)

For Sheriff

(Vote for One)

• Mike Cleveland

(Incumbent)

• Tracy Mize

For Tax Commissioner

(Vote for One)

• Karen Martin

(Incumbent)

For Surveyor

(Vote for One)

• Dean H. Teasley

(Incumbent)

For Coroner

(Vote for One)

• Mike Adams

(Incumbent)

For County Commissioner

District 1

(Vote for One)

• Michael Bennett

For County Commissioner District 3

• Marshall Sayer

(Incumbent)

For Board of Education

District 3

• Kimberly Pierce

(Incumbent)

For County Commissioner District 5

• Joey Dorsey

(Incumbent)

For Board of Education

District 5

• Dennis Dowell

(Incumbent)

• Alan Hill

REPUBLICAN PARTY QUESTIONS

1.) Should Georgia lawmakers expand educational options by allowing a student’s state education dollars to follow to the school that best fits their needs, whether that is public, private, magnet, charter, virtual or homeschool?

• YES

• NO

2.) Should voting in the Republican Primary be limited to voters who have registered as Republicans?

• YES

• NO

3.) Should candidates for board of education be required to declare their political party?

• YES

• NO

4.) An immigration study published in 2017 estimated the yearly cost of illegal immigration to US taxpayers at $116 Billion, with most of it falling on state and local communities. The GA Budget currently does NOT publish a line item summarizing the yearly cost of illegal immigration, including expenses such as law enforcement, welfare, health care, education, etc.

Do you agree the Georgia Legislature and Governor should publish to the citizens of Georgia the yearly illegal immigration costs to taxpayers which are estimated to be millions of dollars?

• YES

• NO

5.) Some states, notably New York and California, are issuing Driver Licenses to known illegal immigrants

opening up the possibility of voter fraud, identity theft, etc.

Do you agree that Georgia should revise legislation as necessary to prevent issuing of driver licenses to illegal immigrants?

• YES

• NO

6.) Do you agree that Georgia should revise the actual driver’s license to clearly indicate “citizen” versus “non-citizen” or “driver not eligible to vote in GA”?

• YES

• NO

7.) Many years ago, Congress authorized certain immigration VISAs for TEMPORARY employment, including H-1B VISAs, primarily to address a shortage of technology workers in the late 90s.

Georgia STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Education is promoted to provide technical career training and job opportunities to Georgia students, but Employer abuse of Immigration VISAs has resulted in companies replacing US Citizens with foreign workers. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Government reports indicate that thousands of these workers are employed in Georgia displacing or limiting employment opportunities for Georgia workers. Do you agree that companies doing business in Georgia that hire or outsource jobs to H-1B immigrant workers instead of US or Georgia Citizens should be fined or taxed severely and the funds allocated to Georgia education institutions such as the HART College and Career Academy?

• YES

• NO

8.) In September of 2019 President Trump signed an Executive Order stating “In resettling refugees into American communities, it is the policy of the United States to cooperate and consult with State and local governments, to take into account the preferences of State governments, and to provide a pathway for refugees to become self-sufficient.”

Do you agree that any organization must obtain permission and a substantial fee-based permit from the County before any refugee resettlements are allowed in HART county?

• YES

• NO

9.) Do you agree the Governor must obtain approvalfrom the majority of all Counties before any immigrant refugee resettlements are allowed in Georgia?

• YES

• NO

10.) Senior property tax owners in Hart County have over the years financed three to five generations of students in grades K to 12. Seniors, for the most part, are on fixed incomes and many are hard pressed to meet expenses, including property taxes. In Hart County, about 70% of our property taxes goes to the school system. Other counties in Georgia have implemented the reduction of property taxes and Hart County seniors should receive this consideration.

“Should the Hart County Tax Code be amended to reduce or eliminate the burden of heavy school taxes upon senior property owners”?

• YES

• NO

DEMOCRATIC

GENERAL PRIMARY

For United States Senate

(Vote for One)

• Sarah Riggs Amico

• Marckeith DeJesus

•James Knox

•Tricia Carpenter

McCracken

• Jon Ossoff

• Maya Dillard Smith

• Teresa Pike Tomlinson

For Public Service

Commissioner

(To Succeed Jason Shaw)

(Vote for One)

• Robert G. Bryant

For Public Service

Commissioner

(To Succeed Lauren Bubba McDonald, Jr.)

(Vote for One)

• Daniel Blackman

• John Noel

For U.S. Representative in 117th

Congress From the 9th

Congressional District of Georgia

(Vote for One)

• Devin Pandy

• Brooke Siskin

• Dan Wilson

For State Representative

In the General Assembly From 32nd District

(Vote for One)

• Alisha Allen



For Tax Commissioner

(Vote for One)

• Brad Goss

For County Commissioner

District 1

(Vote for One)

• David Cook

For County Board

of Education

District 1

(Vote for One)

• Brenda J. Jordan

• Lonnie Robinson

(Incumbent)

DEMOCRATIC PARTY QUESTIONS

1.) Should Georgians work to stop climate change and listen to the scientific community, which recommends immediate action to combat this serious threat to our planet?

• YES

• NO

2.) Should Georgia enact basic standards to protect our environment from wasteful plastic items that pollute our state?

• YES

• NO

3.) Should every eligible Georgian be allowed to register to vote on Election Day to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote?

• YES

• NO

4.) Should Georgia take partisanship out of the redistricting process and have an independent commission draw district lines instead of politicians?

• YES

• NO

5.) Should our criminal justice system end the discriminatory cash bail system that allows the wealthy to buy their way out of jail while disadvantaging lower-income Georgians?

• YES

• NO

6.) Should every Georgian that has served their sentence for a crime they committed be allowed to have their voting rights restored?

• YES

• NO

NONPARTISAN

GENERAL ELECTION

For Justice,

Supreme Court

of Georgia

(To Succeed

Charlie Bethel)

(Vote for One)

• Elizabeth “Beth” Beskin

• Charlie Bethel

(Incumbent)

For Justice,

Supreme Court of Georgia

(To Succeed Sarah



Hawkins Warren)

(Vote for One)

• Hal Moroz

• Sarah Hawkins Warren

(Incumbent)

For Judge, Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed Trenton “Trent” Brown, III)

(Vote for One)

• Trenton “Trent”

Brown, III

(Incumbent)

For Judge,

Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed

Christian Coomer)

(Vote for One)

• Christian Coomer

(Incumbent)

For Judge,

Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed Sara Doyle)

(Vote for One)

• Sara Doyle

(Incumbent)

For Judge,

Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed Elizabeth

Dallas Gobeil)

(Vote for One)

• Elizabeth Dallas Gobeil

(Incumbent)

For Judge,

Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed David

Todd Markle)

(Vote for One)

• David Todd Markle

(Incumbent)

For Judge,

Court of Appeals

of Georgia

(To Succeed Carla

McMillian)

(Vote for One)

• Carla McMillian

(Incumbent)

For Judge, Superior

Court of the

Northern Judicial Circuit

(To Succeed Jeffery

S. Malcom)

(Vote for One)

• Jeffery S. Malcom

(Incumbent)

For Judge, Superior

Court of the

Northern Judicial Circuit

(To Succeed Chris Phelps)

(Vote for One)

• Chris Phelps

(Incumbent)

For Judge, Superior

Court of the

Northern Judicial Circuit

(To Succeed Lauren

A. Watson)

(Vote for One)

• Harvey Wasserman

For Judge of

the Probate Court

(Vote for One)

• Merry Pilgrim Kirk

(Incumbent)

For Chief Magistrate

(Vote for One)

• Thomas Jordan

(Incumbent)