Virus cases rising in Hart Co.

Body

Hart County is once again considered a high transmission county for COVID-19, as cases began to climb locally last week, according to data from the Department of Public Health.

The highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since July, when cases peaked locally, was recorded on Halloween, Oct. 31, when 13 cases were reported in Hart County. The day before, nine cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Hart County.

Over the past two weeks, as of Wednesday, Hart County has seen 47 cases added to its cumulative total, which passed 600 confirmed cases since the DPH began tracking the data in March.

Another COVID-19 related death was added to Hart County’s total over the past week as well, bringing the death toll to 17 since March.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Hart County, according to county administrator Terrell Partain, which is up from 16 reported active cases the same time last week.

The percentage of those who tested positive for the virus spiked from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30 when an 18.8 percent positivity rate was reported in Hart County, which is among the highest in the state for that time period and up from just a 7.9 percent positivity rate the week before.

Along with Hart, Stephens, Franklin, Madison, Banks, Jackson and Habersham counties are all considered by the DPH to be high transmission counties. Hart County had been removed from the list for several weeks before the recent spike.

Statewide, there have been more than 364,000 total infections and 8,029 deaths as of Tuesday since the DPH began tracking the data.