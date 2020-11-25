Virus cases continue increasing in Hart County

Body

Local coronavirus cases are continuing to rise, nearing 700 cumulative cases since it first arrived in Hart County, but the county is no longer considered a “high transmission” area as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

There have been 64 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hart County in the past two weeks, an increase from 51 reported last week.

In total, Hart County has seen 698 total coronavirus cases and 20 deaths.

The testing percent positivity rate, which can indicate the level of community spread, was 15.6 percent between Nov. 14 and Nov. 20, which is a decrease of about one percent from the previous week.

Though, Hart County was removed from the list of high transmission counties this week, while Franklin, Madison and Oglethorpe counties still have the distinction.

The third most amount of cases reported in a single day in Hart County was 12 cases on Nov. 19, while eight cases were reported the day prior. The most cases reported in a single day since the DPH began tracking the data was 15 on July 31 and then 14 on Oct. 31.

There are 39 active cases of COVID-19 in Hart County as of Tuesday morning, according to county administrator Terrell Partain.

Statewide, the number of total cases surpassed 406,000 this week since the Department of Public Health began reporting the data. There have been 8,644 confirmed deaths in Georgia, according to the DPH.

Cases have been on the rise in Georgia since October and officials are urging people to be safe for the Thanksgiving holiday.

“The surge of COVID-19 infections in Georgia and across the country mean we must rethink our idea of a traditional Thanksgiving this year,” Kathleen E. Toomey, DPH commissioner, said. “Each family must assess the risk of exposure to COVID-19, especially among elderly or medically fragile individuals, as they weigh the decision to host or attend a holiday gathering. Everyone needs to follow the guidance of wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing your hands frequently. And get a flu shot.”

For Thanksgiving, officials urge families to gather outdoors, limit the number of guests, clean and disinfect and have a single person serve food.

Officials with the DPH still recommend wearing a mask, staying six-feet apart from others who do not live with you, and regularly wash your hands.