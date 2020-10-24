VFW Auxiliary raises $27K for American VetDogs

Sunshot by Michael Hall - Dawn Lemay, a Hartwell resident and state president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, presents a check for $27,481.69 to Joe Worley, of America’s VetDogs, and his service dog Galaxie recently at the veterans memorial on the square at the Hart County Courthouse.

From the waist up, Joe Worley, of Douglasville, doesn’t look like he would need any help from a service dog. He is taller than six feet by a few inches and has a strong, athletic build. From the…