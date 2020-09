Body

A large gathering of boats, above, convene near the dam on Lake Hartwell Saturday, Sept. 5, in the second Trump Boat Parade on Lake Hartwell. Some estimates suggest more than 1,000 boats participated in the event in which Trump supporters flew American and Trump-support flags as they paraded around the lake. At right, a boat is decked out in Trump gear and touts that it’s owners back the blue. The parade coincided with others held around the state and country this past weekend.