THROWBACK THURSDAY

Oct. 9, 1878 — The following was written in the Hartwell Sun:

“I propose giving you a brief sketch of a recent trip to Elbert County. We left Hartwell on Thursday morning and after joining a merry throng at the ‘Burnt Store,’ wended our way to Elbert County. After a pleasant day’s drive drew up before the hospitable mansion of Rev. B. C. Thornton. Quite a number of young gentlemen and lovely young ladies graced the occasion, which was the nuptials of the author of your spicy ‘Oak Bowers Item.’ The evening was pleasantly spent, every face beaming with happiness and everything passing as lively as marriage bells. The social and friendly manner of Rev. Mr. Thornton and family made all feel at home. Judging this as an evidence of Elbert County’s hospitality.”

Oct. 11, 1962 — Grant Martin, son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin, was named State Sheep Shearing Champion at the State Contest held at the Southeastern Fair in Atlanta.

Martin was awarded an expense paid trip to the National Sheep Shearing Contest in Indianapolis, Ind.

Martin began shearing sheep as a 4-H Club project and has all his sheep every years, as well as others in the county.

His sheep project helped finance his college education at Georgia Tech.

Oct. 10, 1990 — Hart County native Roger Isom was a stand-in for Gerald McRaney in the television series, Major Dad.

The show was being filmed near Woodbridge, Va., where Isom lived. His girlfriend, who works on the Quantico Marine Corps Base where scenes were being filmed, heard that the film company was looking for a McRaney look alike while he was on vacation. Isom, who had been told he resembles the actor, won the part.

Isom was mistaken for the actor when he arrived on set and was even asked for his autograph several times.

Isom was used as a stand-in to shoot outdoor scenes for the show’s second season.