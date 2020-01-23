THROWBACK THURSDAY

Body

Jan 16, 2002 — Our Daily Bread, known as the Hailey’s Drug Store building burned for more than four hours in the early hours of the morning. The fire left the historic building on the square of Hartwell badly damaged.

The fire started in the rear of the bakery. Most of the damage was to that area and the top floor.

Three pumpers and an aerial truck pumped 2,000 gallons a minute for “quite a while” as they tried to get the fire under control.

The bakery had opened in April of the previous year and the building itself was 99 years old at the time of the fire.

Jan. 29, 1976 — Employees of the Monroe Auto Equipment Company in Hartwell voted to not join the United Auto Workers Union in a vote of 382 -295.

This vote came at the fear of the Monroe closing its Hartwell facility because of the union. Monroe closed production in Michigan before moving to Hartwell due to union demands forcing bankruptcy in the fifties.

After the vote, employees told The Sun their “only fear is that the UAW will tie this up on court and not let us be free from the union.”

It is also interesting to note that the average hourly wage for “a married employee with ten years service” at the time was $3.65 with more than $1,800 in fringe benefits.

Jan. 23, 1920 — “Better than whiskey for colds and flu,” read an advertorial headline for

Aspironal.

This “new elixir” was supposedly a two-minute cold and cough reliever manufactured in Atlanta.

The advertisement stated that “druggists” or pharmacists as they’re known today, would encourage customers to take the concoction in store and they would refund anyone who didn’t experience relief within two minutes.

The advertisement proclaimed Aspironal was guaranteed by laboratories and “most enthusiastically endorsed by the highest authorities.”

“Don’t be bashful, for all druggists invite you and expect you to try it. Everybody’s doing it.”