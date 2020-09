Subhead Taking a look back at Hartwell’s history as reported by The Hartwell Sun.

Joel Brown, Ty Cawthon and Bill Irby are shown as pictured in The Hartwell Sun on Sept. 11, 1969, aiding in Hurricane Camille relief efforts.

Sept. 13, 1917 — Arrangements were being made for a “pathfinding party” to leave Washington and map out the route to Atlanta. A route from Atlanta to Memphis had just been finished and was expected…