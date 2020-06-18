Throwback Thursday

Body

June 20, 1930 — A Hartwell man had a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” moment when he reeled in three fish on one hook simultaneously.

L.S. Long Jr., of Hartwell, was fishing in the Black River near Kingstree in South Carolina when he hooked three fish at one time. He was fishing with two poles, leaving one set and watching the other, and he thought his line was hung but ended up pulling in two catfish and an eel that were on the end of his line.

After examining, Long found the hook was fastened in the eel’s mouth and the line was running through the mouth of each of the catfish and out through the gills. Long concluded that the eel caught the hook first and the first catfish attempted to swallow the eel, which slipped out through its gill, leaving him caught. The second catfish apparently attempted the same thing and met the same fate.

June 20, 1957 — The Army Corp of Engineers and the U.S. Department of Agriculture were attempting to work out a surveying proposal for the multi-million dollar construction of the Hartwell Dam in a way that didn’t damage Clemson College and its farmlands.

Construction of the dam was halted pending completion of the survey, made at the request of Clemson College which argued if the dam were completed with the original plans, valuable experimental farm lands would be inundated.

The college and the corps were working toward a compromise agreement in which a partial diversionary plan could be adopted if it were economically feasible.

The Clemson College Board of Trustees at the time was in favor of the diversionary plan and said the project could be constructed without disturbing the college’s historical usefulness.

June 14, 1989 — The amount was water released from the Hartwell Dam each day was reduced by 10 percent while water levels were about nine feet below normal levels.

U.S. Senator Wyche Fowler said at the time that the amount of water released from Lake Hartwell was reduced by 10 percent as a result of a change in the Army Corps of Engineers’ management practices, resulting in more than 6 million gallons of water being retained in the lake each hour that would normally flow downstream.

“This change should help us cope with the continuing effects of last summer’s drought,” Fowler said at the time. “It may not bring the lake up to where we would like it, but it’s the next best thing to rain.”