Throwback Thursday

May 17, 1918 — A pair of Hartwell soldiers landed in France, while the first Georgia man injured in World War I returned home.

Oscar A. Teasley Jr. and Will Gaines, both of Hartwell, arrived safely in France where the war was raging, The Sun reported. The two left Camp Gordon with the 326th Regiment several weeks prior.

Sgt. Julian Peek, who was the first Georgia soldier injured in France at the front, arrived back in the states at a base hospital in Washington to recover.

He wrote that he would be home in a month or two, or as soon as he gets his cork leg. Peek had his leg amputated below the knee, The Sun reported.

May 20, 1949 — A subdivision that still exists in Hartwell today was getting ready to break ground.

Hart Terrace, located on Benson Street was preparing to start construction of 10 new homes as Hartwell continued to grow.

The builder, Knox Georgia Homes, Inc., originally planned to have a total of 30 to 40 homes in the development. The 15-acre tract was purchased from well-known Hartwell businessman Joe E. Cobb.

With the Hartwell Dam forthcoming, growth of the city was inevitable and an early completion date for the homes was expected. The Sun reported that the population was expected to grow by several thousand within the next few years due to the dam and new industries.

May 23, 1985 — A 92-year-old Hartwell native was believed to hold The Sun’s longest continuos subscription.

Tom Estes, who was from Hartwell but lived in Chicago since the 1920’s, stopped by The Sun to look at copies of the 1912 editions of the newspaper, the same year he purchased his first subscription for $1 for a year’s subscription. Estes was a subscriber for 73 years, which was believed to be the longest consecutive subscription to The Sun.

While making his annual visit to Hartwell from Chicago, Estes attended Mercer University’s class reunion where he was recognized as the oldest graduate.

The Sun reported that his “keen memory would challenge a person half his age and his knowledge of Hartwell and its activities is probably greater than those who live right here.”