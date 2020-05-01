Testing site coming to Franklin County

Body

Drive through testing by appointment for COVID-19 is now available in Franklin County for Hart and Franklin County residents, District 2 Public Health officials announced Thursday.

A specimen point of collection will operate on Tuesday and Friday of each week beginning on May 5 at the Franklin County Health Department in Carnesville. Hart County residents should call the Hart County Health Department at 706-376-5117 to schedule testing.

District 2 Public Health, also announced Thursday new criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows it to test people with additional symptoms including chills, shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

The testing site in Hall County has also extended its hours. The site will be open Mondays to Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to noon.

To make an appointment, either call the local health department or the district call center at 770-531-5600.