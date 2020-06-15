Teen drowns in Lake Hartwell over weekend

Body

An 18-year-old Boy Scout drowned in Lake Hartwell on June 13.

Authorities discovered the body of Stephen Bowman, 18, of Cornelia, several hours after law enforcement was called to investigate at Camp Rotary Boy Scout Camp off of Rotary Boyscout Drive in Reed Creek.

Rescue divers located the body near a dock at the camp, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland said, after initially searching about 60 feet from the dock.

Some of the teenage Boy Scouts, including Bowman, were swimming near a dock when they noticed Bowman was missing, Cleveland said.

Bowman’s father is a Boy Scout leader, Cleveland said.

“It’s sad,” Cleveland said. “That was our first (drowning of the year). I hope it’s our last one.”

Hart County Coroner Mike Adams confirmed the identity of the body and said it was sent to the GBI Crime Lab.

Cleveland encourages people swimming in the lake to wear a life jacket.

“In this case and every other drowning case, probably, a life jacket could’ve saved his life,” Cleveland said.