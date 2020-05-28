Summer food assistance ready for young children

Body

Summer food assistance is available for Hart County elementary and Head Start children through a mobile food pantry.

The Northeast Georgia Food Bank, through financial support of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, organizational support from Hart Partners and distribution help from Hartwell Rotary Club members, is ready to provide eligible children with meals during the sumer break through Project Love.

Children eligible to receive food are the 100-plus elementary school children, more than 35 per school, who receive backbacks of food for weekends during the school year and the more than 100 children in the Head Start program who also received food. These children are referred by teachers and counselors to the program.

Each family will receive more than 50 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables along with frozen meat and dairy products, cereal and a variety of canned goods.

The drive-thru food pickups will begin at 10 a.m. on June 3, July 1 and Aug. 5 in the parking lot of the Hart County Public Library in downtown Hartwell.

Project Love runs several food assistance programs for Hart County school children including the weekend-backpack program, food lockers for middle and high school students and the summer food pantry. Altogether the programs require more than $40,000 to operate.

Donations can be made to Hart Partners, PO Box 91, Hartwell, GA 30643. Indicate on the check memo line that the donation is for “food for Hart County children.”

For more information on how to donate, call Hart Partners at 706-376-7449.