Strong storms cause damage in Hart

Road, utility and emergency crews were working Monday morning to clean up and remove damage from downed trees and roofs being blown off their structures after a strong line of storms rolled through Hart County early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Greenville said a tornado has not been confirmed in the area, but that survey crews were starting in Seneca, S.C. and would be working their way west to assess the situation.

Meteorologist Harry Gerapetritis said a few reports of damage had come in as of around 8:30 a.m. Monday, but more were coming.

He said the worst reports of damage in Georgia the weather service had received were in Habersham County.

“It looks like the hardest area (in Georgia) was there,” Gerapetritis said.

The same storm system spawned deadly tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama and is being listed as responsible for six deaths in Georgia, including five at two mobile home parks near Chatsworth in Northwest Georgia. A sixth victim is reported in Cartersville after a tree fell on his house.

The storm also caused an apparent tornado in nearby Seneca, S.C. that reportedly led to one fatality.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency due to the storm, which will coexist with the public health state of emergency declared for the ongoing pandemic, that will last until April 23. The declaration authorizes the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency to commit resources of the state to the affected areas.

Reports of downed trees continued to roll in for Hart County road crews as of 9 a.m. Monday, several coming from the area near exit 177 of Interstate 85.

In Hartwell, the roof of a structure under which boats are stored at a mechanic’s shop on Elberton Highway was blown off and into the entrance of the Hart County Parks and Recreation Department’s park. Several pine trees on the other side of the entrance, between the park and Hart EMC, were also blown down.

Hart EMC reported on its Facebook page that as of 7:25 a.m., 10,282 members were without power. Hart EMC serves customers in Hart, Franklin, Elbert, Stephens, Banks and Madison counties. As of 9:30 a.m., there still 7,622 members without power, 154 in Hart County, 3,485 in Franklin County and 3,904 in Stephens County, according to the EMC’s online outage report.

Georgia Power’s outage map reported 1,435 active outages system wide and more than 50,000 people without power as of 9:30 a.m., Monday. Only 184 customers were without power in Hart County.

Gerapetritis said the storms were the result of a very strong low—pressure system driving a cold front through the area that mixed with warm and unstable air when it came into the Southeast.

Strong winds were accompanied by torrential rain at times early Monday. Gerapetritis Hart County received a little more than two inches of rain in the 24-hour period of 9 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday.