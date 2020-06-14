Spay, neuter programs seek fewer homeless pets

Body

The Hart County Humane Society is urging people to spay and neuter their pets, especially cats, as the number of kittens the no-kill shelter is seeing spikes.

Donna Madfkiff, of the humane society, said the area is suffering through another horrendous kitten season. The only real solution is to have animals spayed or neutered.

The society’s No More Litters Program seeks to address that. The society is working with the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter on Bear Creek road in Lavonia to offer the program that will fix all kittens in complete litters brought to the shelter with their adoption. The kittens must be at least eight-weeks old. Additionally, the society will spay the mother for free.

The program is open to Hart and Franklin County residents only and is meant to address the epidemic of homeless pets in the community.

Call the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter at 706-356-5363 to make arrangements.

The society is ready to help all pet owners as well through its subsidized spay and neuter program. Also available to Hart and Franklin County residents, the program helps folks fix their animals by providing a certificate for low-cost procedures to use at participating veterinarian offices. Participating vets are Lake Hartwell Veterinary Clinic, Hartwell Animal Hospital and Royston Animal Hospital.

Cats cost $20 and dogs cost $50.

Applications for the low-cost program are available at harthumane.org, the J. Robert Mauldin Animal Sanctuary, 1364 Reed Creek Highway, and at participating veterinary clinics.

The low-cost program is sponsored by Hart EMC and Purina.