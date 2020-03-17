Schools to provide meals, plan for pickup of items

Body

The Hart County Charter System is beginning its meal program today during the school cancelation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The school system will provide meals to children ages 18 and younger, free of charge. Children must be present to receive the meals. Families can pick up the meals at their zoned elementary schools between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the week. Meals will not be available on the weekends.

The meals will be given out in the car-rider lines at the elementary schools. Hartwell Elementary will use the Strickland Funeral Home car-rider line entrance.

Officials are requesting families not exit their vehicles to get their meals.

Families with dietary restrictions can call 706-856-7294 to request meals that meet those restrictions.

Additionally, pickup of learning packets, Chromebooks, instruments, medication, school supplies and other personal belongings will begin Thursday, March 19, and occur again on Friday, March 20 and Monday March 23.

Each school will designate multiple pick-up locations with each place serving one grade level. Principals will share grade level pickup locations with parents by noon Wednesday, March 18.

Administrators, front office staff, media specialists and paraprofessionals will be available to greet parents.

Second, fifth, eighth, ninth and 12th graders will pick up their materials from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 19.

First, fourth, seventh and 10th graders will pick up their materials from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 20.

Kindergarten, third, sixth and 11th graders will pick up their materials from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

Parent signatures will be required for Chromebooks. Serial numbers or asset tag numbers of the Chromebooks will be recorded at the school level.

School buses equipped with wifi will also be parked at select locations around the county for families in need of wifi to complete online learning assignments. Those locations are expected to be released this week along with a list of other locations where free wifi will be available.