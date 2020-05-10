School lunch heroes honored

Body

The eighth-annual School Lunch Hero Day took on a whole new meaning last Friday, May 1, when the 2020 day was observed. The day is a chance to showcase the difference school nutrition professionals make for children who dine in their cafeterias daily. Since the coronavirus pandemic began and shutdown schools statewide March 13, local culinary workers at Hart County schools have provided Hart County children with more than 92,200 meals. Pictured at Hart County High School are, standing from left to right, Courtney Hart, district culinary director, Dianne Goss, Tammy Hart, Kathy Reed, Betsy Herring, June Couey and Tiffany Reed. Kneeling are Tracy Curry and Trudy Hulsey. North Hart’s culinary crew is Angie Degrave, Diane Bryant, Leanne Phelps, Rhonda Brown, Wanda White and Brenda Mendez. South Hart’s crew is Sandi Crump, Ashley Layman, Diane Tallent, Michele Risner, Sherri Norton and Jodi Mabry. Hartwell Elementary’s crew is Mandy Edwards, Lindsay Adams, Linda Pierce, Barbara Corcoran and Tina Gowan. At the middle school are Kathy Milford, Dianne Goss, Jane Wright, Kathy Reed and Melissa Dutton.