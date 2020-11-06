Scarecrow winners announced

The first-place winning scarecrow — Octopus Diver.

The second-place winning scarecrow — Flintstones.

The third-place winning scarecrow — Thelma and Louise.

The people’s choice winner — Farmers Plow COVID Under.

This was a great year for the annual Scarecrow Bash, organizers say. Hartwell Main Street and the Downtown Development Authority reports there were several hundred eligible votes this year in the…