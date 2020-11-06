Scarecrow winners announced

-
The first-place winning scarecrow — Octopus Diver.
-
The second-place winning scarecrow — Flintstones.
-
The third-place winning scarecrow — Thelma and Louise.
-
The people’s choice winner — Farmers Plow COVID Under.
This was a great year for the annual Scarecrow Bash, organizers say.
Hartwell Main Street and the Downtown Development Authority reports there were several hundred eligible votes this year in the…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.