ROTC Raiders Compete

-
Luis Genchi crosses a water obstacle.
-
Kiara Mayfield emerges from mud in the low crawl obstacle.
-
Diego Martinez motivates Chess Mitchell over the 10 foot wall.
-
Vincent Perez and Andrew Brezeale boost Cole Risner over the 10 foot wall to finish the obstacle course.
Hart County’s Army JROTC program hosted a Raider Challenge on Saturday, Oct. 3, that brought ROTC programs from 15 area schools to Hart County High School. The competition included a variety of…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.