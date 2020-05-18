Resident COVID-19 cases at long-term care facility jump to 7

Body

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents of a local nursing home jumped to seven in the latest report from the state Department of Community Health as Hart County’s cumulative case total climbed to 21.

There have now been 10 staff members and seven residents who have tested positive for the disease at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation, according to the most recent long-term care facility report from the DCH. It is unclear how many of the staff members who have tested positive are Hart County residents and thus considered among the cumulative county total of 21 reported by the Department of Public Health.

An official at the nursing home, one of 366 in Georgia to have confirmed cases, has said every precaution is being taken to keep residents and staff members as safe as possible.

Hart County is still listed as having no deaths or hospitalizations on the DPH daily reports. The Sun has, however, confirmed at least one case that prompted hospitalization in Anderson, S.C.

Statewide, 1,642 have died, 1,565 people have been admitted to an intensive care unit and more than 6,900 people have been hospitalized because of the disease since reporting of cases began. There have been 38,081 confirmed cases in Georgia.

The DPH does not report the number of recoveries and notes on its website that all data is preliminary.

Nationally, the U.S. has surpassed 90,000 deaths.