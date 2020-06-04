Peaceful protest planned for Friday

Body

Authorities will be on standby for a peaceful protest currently planned for 5 p.m. Friday near the Hart County Courthouse in downtown Hartwell.

Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland told The Sun he received word a protest is being planned for Friday and that he and Hartwell Police Chief Anthony Davis will be there to speak to the crowd.

Cleveland said sheriff's deputies and police officers will be on standby to ensure the protest remains peaceful.

A Facebook event page says the protest is a "Black Lives Matter Protest" against racial injustice and advocates for attendees to remain peaceful and respectful.

Protests against police brutality and systemic racism have popped up across the country in recent days after Minnesota resident George Floyd died in police custody on May 25 while officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been arrested on murder charges, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, all of which was filmed.