Musical show comes to playhouse

The play “Pump Boys and Dinettes” opens Feb. 21 and runs through Feb. 29 at Savannah River Playhouse. It is a musical featuring all new country and western songs.

The Pump Boys sell high octane on Highway 57 and the Dinettes run the Double Cupp Diner next door. The cast is made up of Jody DiMarco, Casey Middlebrooks, Andrea Bradford, Chris Shoaf, Josh Bryan, Sandy DiMarco and Kevin Long. A few highlights from the show include tap dancing, the pump boys raffle, a search for the best man, a Winnebago, love, and a story about Dolly Parton.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on

Sundays.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors, $5 for students and $18 for groups of eight or more.

The playhouse is at 86 S. Forest Ave. in downtown Hartwell.

Call 706-376-7397 for tickets or go online to www.savannahriverproductions.org.