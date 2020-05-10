More COVID-19 cases attributed to local long-term care facility

Body

Hart County’s cumulative count of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 16 according to the Saturday morning report by the state Department of Public Health, six of which the Department of Community Health has now attributed to staff members at a local nursing home.

The DCH report released Friday afternoon shows that six staff members at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. None of the 75 residents there have tested positive according to the report. The community health department is in charge of regulating long-term care facilities in Georgia.

The DPH report, which is tracking the total number of cases since state began reporting in March, still shows no deaths or hospitalizations from Hart County cases. At least one case, however, The Sun has confirmed did lead to a hospitalization.

Statewide Georgia has now seen 1,400 deaths, more than 1,400 intensive care unit admissions and more than 5,900 hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 since the state began tracking cases. There have now been 838 cases from unknown counties, according to the Saturday morning report. The DPH has said cases are considered from unknown counties if information about a person’s residence is unclear or incomplete.