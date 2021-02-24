Monday evening shooting results in murder charges for woman

Body

A Hartwell man is dead and a woman has been arrested for murder after a shooting in the city limits Monday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Hartwell Police Department arrested Brittany Traneese Stowers, age 30, of Hartwell, Monday, Feb. 22, for the alleged murder of Jermaine Edward Maxwell, age 39, of Hartwell.

GBI agents were requested around 7 p.m. Monday night to investigate an incident involving a man, later identified as Maxwell, who had been discovered inside a Hartwell residence, on Palm Circle, unresponsive and with a single gunshot wound. Police and emergency medical personnel arrived on scene and Maxwell was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to a GBI press release, initial information indicates Maxwell had been discovered by Traneese and that the identity of the shooter was unknown. Agents, along with investigators with the Hartwell Police Department, “quickly determined that the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute” and arrested Traneese for murder, according to the release.

An arrest warrant obtained by The Sun alleges Stowers shot Maxwell in the chest area with a handgun belonging to her.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Hartwell Police Department at (706) 856-3226 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at (706) 552-2309.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.