Log truck crash kills one on Royston Highway

A log truck's load apparently shifted in a curve on Royston Highway early Thursday morning, causing a crash that involved a fatality, the Hart County Sheriff said.

A "heavily loaded" log truck was traveling toward Royston on Royston Highway, U.S. Highway 29, near it's intersection with Eagle Grove School Road in Hart County when it's load shifted, forcing the truck into the other lane and causing a collision with a red Ford Truck traveling toward Hartwell, Sheriff Mike Cleveland said. Emergency personnel were working Thursday morning to extricate the driver of the truck, who was killed in the crash.

Cleveland said the truck is registered to a Royston address, but said authorities had not been able to identify the driver yet.

He said the road will be closed until at least lunch as authorities work to clear it. Detours are along Eagle Grove School Road and Old Hendry's Church Road, he said, to get to and from Royston.

The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the official investigation into the crash, Cleveland said.