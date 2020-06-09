Incumbents rule the day in Hart County elections

Subhead

Preliminary results are in and incumbents ruled the day in contested general primary elections Tuesday night.

Republican Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland defeated challenger Tracy Mize 4,599 to 909.

Republican Board of Education District 5 incumbent Dennis Dowell defeated challenger Alan Hill 824 to 199.

Democratic Board of Education District 1 incumbent Lonnie Robinson defeated challenger Brenda Jordan 306 to 147.

In the race for the 9th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Broun took Hart County's vote with 1,489 and had an edge on Andrew Clyde with 1,316 votes. On the Democratic side of that race, Brooke Siskin led Hart County with 444 votes to Dan Wilson's 384. The 9th District includes a swath of counties in Northeast Georgia so Hart County's results will not necessarily reflect final results in that race. Full results from statewide races will be posted after all results are in on the Georgia Secretary of State's website following extended voting times in some Georgia counties due to problems at the polls.

