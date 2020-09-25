Hartwell Elementary to close for a week

Body

Hartwell Elementary School is shutting down in-person learning next week due to multiple staff members being quarantined and others awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Superintendent Jay Floyd made the announcement Friday afternoon in a letter sent home with students that Hartwell Elementary would be closed the week of Sept. 28 and that students and staff could return to the school after fall break on Monday, Oct. 12.

As of Friday morning, seven staff members at Hartwell Elementary were under quarantine and several more are awaiting test results, the letter said.

“As a result, it has become increasingly difficult to maintain adequate staffing on campus,” Floyd said in a letter to parents Friday. “A temporary closing will allow time to thoroughly disinfect the building.”

Floyd said Hartwell Elementary students were sent home with school work to do next week.

Virtual learners will not experience an interruption in instruction, Floyd said. Any siblings of in-person learners will continue to report to Hart County Middle School and/or Hart County High School on Sept. 28.

All other schools in the Hart County Charter System will continue to operate as currently scheduled.

The letter sent home with parents included instructions for how families can receive meals starting on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

“It is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure we can preserve the opportunity to provide face-to-face learning,” Floyd said. “We ask all students, staff and families to continue to follow the four cornerstones of sustainability: we wear a face covering, practice social distancing, use good hygiene, and avoid unnecessary risk. In addition, we ask that students and staff remain at home if they are sick. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning.”