Hart now has six confirmed COVID-19 cases

Hart County is home to six confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the noon status update from the state Department of Public Health.

Still no deaths have been reported in the county. The DPH tracks confirmed cases and does not release detailed information about the cases. Once a case is confirmed, it remains part of the total listed in the daily updates even if a patient has recovered.

In nearby counties, Elbert has seven confirmed cases, Franklin has 10, Madison has 14 with one death and Stephens has 35, including one death.

There are still 254 cases from unknown counties statewide. Public health officials have said cases from unknown counties are listed when there is not enough information to confirm the county residence for a person with a confirmed case. The number of unknown cases will change as more information is gathered, officials have said.

Statewide, there have been 18,301 confirmed cases, 3,464, or 18.9 percent, of which have required hospitalization, and 687 of which, or 3.75 percent, resulted in death.

Testing has ramped up statewide in the past few weeks. There now have been more than 81,000 people tested in Georgia.