Hart now has five confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased for the second time in 24 hours, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's 7 p.m. status update, which you can view here.

Hart County now has five confirmed cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as the numbers continue to rise statewide.

Georgia is now home to 13,621 COVID-19 cases. Nearly 20 percent of those people, 2,702 patients, have been hospitalized. More than 3.5 percent of the confirmed cases, or 480, have died.

Stephens County jumped to 20 confirmed cases. Franklin County remained at four cases and in Elbert County six cases are reported. There are 560 cases reported in patients from unknown counties.

More than 57,000 people have been tested in Georgia.