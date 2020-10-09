Hart no longer county of high virus transmission

Body

The number of novel coronavirus cases locally is continuing to decline, data from the Department of Public Health shows, and Hart County is no longer considered a high transmission county.

In the latest county indicator report from the DPH, Hart County was taken off of the list of counties that are considered “high transmission” counties. Elbert, Stephens and Habersham are still on the list.

Over the last two weeks, Hart County has added 34 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the DPH reports, down from 44 reported last week.

In total, Hart County has seen 529 confirmed cases of the virus and 13 deaths since the DPH began tracking the data in March.

The percent of those who test positive for the virus in Hart County is 6.6 percent over the last two weeks. The overall percent of positive tests in Hart is at 13 percent.

Statewide, more than 324,000 people have been infected by the virus and 7,229 deaths have been reported since the DPH began tracking the data.