Hart County now has 2 confirmed cases

Hart County now has two confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the noon status update from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The first case in the county was confirmed in the 7 p.m. report released Friday, March 27.

The department will not release any information about those who test positive because of health privacy laws.

In neighboring counties, Franklin, Stephens and Madison counties each have three confirmed cases and 29 cases have been confirmed in Anderson County, S.C.

Statewide in Georgia, as of the noon update, 2,809 cases have been confirmed, 707 people have been hospitalized and 87 people have died. There have been 12,566 people tested for the disease in Georgia.