Hart County has had 12 COVID-19 cases confirmed

Hart County has now had 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by the state Department of Public Health since the coronavirus pandemic began, one that has been reported as a staff member at a local nursing home.

The Long Term Care Facility report compiled by the from May 1 confirms a staff member at Hartwell Health and Rehabilitation has contracted COVID-19. No residents have been infected, according to the report. The report does not indicate if the case is active or when it was officially confirmed. The Sun is working to confirm more information about the nursing home case.

The overall COVID-19 status update from the Department of Public Health still lists no deaths and no hospitalizations. The Sun has confirmed, however, at least one hospitalization of a Hart County resident in Anderson, S.C.

County administrator and emergency management director Terrell Partain said Monday there are currently four active cases in Hart County. Two of those were confirmed in the last three days, he said.

The number of confirmed cases have remained relatively low compared to other counties in the region. Elbert County now has had 31 confirmed cases, no deaths and two hospitalizations. Franklin County has seen 21 cases confirmed, one death and five hospitalizations. Stephens County has seen 87 confirmed cases, one death and 21 hospitalizations.

Statewide, Georgia has seen 29,103 confirmed cases since the DPH began tracking cumulative totals. Those have included 1,268 intensive care unit admissions, 5,444 hospitalizations and 1,204 deaths.

There have been 183,002 tests administered in Georgia. More than 1,000 of those have been administered in Public Health District 2, which includes Hart County.