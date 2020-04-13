Hart County adds another confirmed COVID-19 case

Body

Hart County now has four confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the noon report from the state Department of Public Health.

Franklin county also now has four cases. Elbert County is reporting three cases and Stephens County has amassed 19. None of those counties are reporting any deaths.

Statewide, 13,315 cases are being reported. Of those, 2,589 people, or 19.44 percent, have been hospitalized, and 464, or 3.48 percent, have died.

Testing has ramped up as well, with more than 57,000 people having been tested in Georgia.

There are 663 confirmed cases reported as being from unknown counties and 556 are reported as non-Georgia residents. The DPH has said it will not release information about individual cases because of health care privacy laws. It has also said numbers are subject to change as more information is learned and confirmed about the cases.