Hart Community Theatre hosting children's workshop

Hart County Community Theatre is hosting its annual children’s workshop again this summer and will feature Disney’s “The Lion King Kids.”

Registration and auditions are set for 3-5 p.m., March 6-8 at the theater, 83 Depot St., in downtown Hartwell.

The registration and auditions are on a drop-in basis. Lines, a song and short dance will be provided at auditions.

The workshop is for ages 5-12 and costs $65 per child with a sibling discount of $10 off the full price for the sibling.

For more information, call Kerilee Pruitt at 706-961-0166.