Hart Community Theatre hosting children's workshop

  • The Hartwell Sun
Hart County Community Theatre is hosting its annual children’s workshop again this summer and will feature Disney’s “The Lion King Kids.”

Registration and auditions are set for 3-5 p.m., March 6-8 at the theater, 83 Depot St., in downtown Hartwell. 

The registration and auditions are on a drop-in basis. Lines, a song and short dance will be provided at auditions. 

The workshop is for ages 5-12 and costs $65 per child with a sibling discount of $10 off the full price for the sibling. 

For more information, call Kerilee Pruitt at 706-961-0166.