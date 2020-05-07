Hart at 15 COVID-19 cases, four reported at long-term care home

Body

Hart County has now had 15 total confirmed cases since state agencies began tracking the spread of COVID-19, four of which a new report from the Department of Community Health says come from staff members at a local nursing home.

The report now lists four staff members at Hartwell Health and Rehab have tested positive for the disease. The report shows that none of the 75 residents at the long-term care facility have tested positive.

An official at the home has said that the first person with a confirmed case was exposed outside of work and had not been to work since April 24. Since then, three more employees at the center have tested positive, according the new report by the DCH.

The increase to 15 confirmed total cases came after press time for the May 7 edition of The Sun. Also after press time, Hart County Sheriff Mike Cleveland confirmed one of the three inmates Hart County is housing in Elberton tested positive. In all, 16 inmates and 14 detention officers at the Elbert County jail had tested positive as of Wednesday morning. It was believed at press time all three inmates housed there had tested negative. Cleveland said the National Guard is expected to be at the Hart County Jail next Wednesday, May 13, to clean, disinfect and test inmates and employees there.

There are still no deaths reported by the state Department of Public Health in Hart County.

The DPH, which is tracking overall numbers statewide, shows there have been more than 30,600 total positive cases, 1,331 intensive care unit admissions, 1,306 deaths and 5,723 hospitalizations due to the disease. There have been more than 204,137 tests administered statewide. More than 1,000 of those have been administered in Public Health District 2, which includes Hart County.

County administrator Terrell Partain said Tuesday, when the cumulative case total for Hart County was still 12, that there were four active cases in the county.