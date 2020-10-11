Habitat house close to construction

Sunshot by Grayson Williams - Yolanda Feaster, left, and her son, C.J., pose for a photo with Darlene Nixon, Hart Habitat for Humanity executive director Darlene Nixon, right, at the site of what will be the Feasters’ new home.

Yolanda Feaster has one word to describe how it feels knowing she’ll soon live in a handicap-accessible home. “Wonderful,” she said outside of the lot on Savannah Street where clearing will soon…