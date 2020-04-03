Graduation postponed, not canceled

Body

Graduation for Hart County seniors is postponed, but not canceled, the school system announced Thursday, following the statewide order from Governor Brian Kemp to cancel in-person instruction for the remainder of the academic year at all public schools.

A graduation date will be established and announced once public gatherings are permissible again, the Hart County Charter System said.

Online learning and grading will continue until the last scheduled day of the academic year on May 15. Distribution schedules associated with work packets will be communicated by principals.

The system will utilize May 18-27 for finalizing grades, collecting Chromebooks,creating remediation and acceleration plans for the 2020-2021 school year, collecting completed work packets and cleaning classrooms.

Free meal distribution for children ages 18 and younger will continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays at Hartwell Elementary School, North Hart Elementary School and South Hart Elementary School, however meals will not be distributed April 6-10 due to Spring Break. Children must be present to receive the meals. Meals will not be available on the weekends.

A Google map to area WiFi Smartbus locations can be found on the school system’s website.

Links:

WiFi Smartbus locations: https://www.google.com/maps/@34.3587607,-83.0863506,11z/data=!4m7!1m3!11m2!2sd-688FYy2pxWXm-taU_8bRUOclA-Ng!3e3!11m2!2sd-688FYy2pxWXm-taU_8bRUOclA-Ng!3e3?hl=en&authuser=0